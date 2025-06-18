More WA servicemen allege sexual abuse by JBLM Army doctor

The Brief Two new accusers have filed federal tort claims against Dr. Michael Stockin and the U.S. Army, adding to the growing list of servicemen alleging sexual abuse by the disgraced Army doctor. Attorneys have filed claims for 44 servicemen, accusing the Army of negligence in supervising Stockin, which could lead to legal settlements or lawsuits. The military is investigating the claims, with the U.S. Army allowed several months to respond, as the 44 tort claims are being treated as one large case.



A disgraced Army doctor’s list of accusers is growing, with two new John Does stepping forward and filing new federal tort claims against both Dr. Michael Stockin and the U.S. Army tied to sexual abuse.

Stockin is currently serving time after pleading guilty to 41 charges tied to sexual abuse, or indecent viewing, but additional men have come forward, seeking relief through the civil court system.

While the number of accusations was eye-popping, the stories from victims were all similar: Doctor Stockin would use his position as a doctor to grope men’s genitals, playing it off as a valid medical necessity.

Once the criminal trial gained national attention, additional servicemembers began coming forward with their own stories of how Stockin abused them – that has led to a growing number of victims filing tort claims, looking for justice through the civilian court system.

What they're saying:

Attorneys at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight have filed claims against the U.S. Army for 44 servicemen, including a number of people involved in the criminal case and new victims.

These charges could open the door to legal settlements between the victims and the U.S. Army, or lead to lawsuits that would play out in the legal system.

"We strongly believe that Stockin could not have abused dozens and dozens of patients, but for the Army’s negligence," said Christine Dunn, the lawyer handling these cases. "The Army wasn’t doing a good enough job in supervising him, of having protocols in place to keep patients safe."

Inside the JBLM sexual abuse court docs

Dig deeper:

The latest filing from John Doe 44 describes concerning behaviors by Stockin, but also explains the troubling power dynamic created. Stockin was not only a doctor, but outranked many of the victims that have come forward.

As one victim explained in his court filing, his genitals were groped despite his pain being associated with an unrelated portion of his body – but the oddities didn’t stop there.

"During one of these appointments, he again made me disrobe, this time instructing me to take off my shirt as well and ‘walk like a run-way model’ up and down the examination room," the victim wrote.

Christin Dunn told FOX 13 Seattle that this appears to be the largest sexual abuse case to unfold inside the U.S. military – the only comparable cases would have taken place outside of the military, such as Larry Nassar – the man that preyed on young gymnasts.

"We now represent 44 servicemen who were victimized by Dr. Stockin. That is a staggering number and one that’s hard to ignore," said Dunn. "These men have banded together and won’t stop until they hold the Army accountable for allowing this to happen to them."

According to Dunn, her team believes that some of her clients were victimized after the military had already been made aware of accusations of sexual abuse.

Dunn told FOX 13 Seattle that, from their investigation, they believe investigators were already looking into Stockin’s behavior, but were simultaneously allowing him to see patients.

The military is still investigating the claims against Stockin and the U.S. Army.

It is unclear how they will handle the 44 claims that are currently pending, though they are allowed a several-month period to investigate the claims prior to responding – it would appear that the 44 individual federal tort claims are being viewed as one large case, meaning it may take some time before they address the allegations.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Matthew Smith, as well as previous coverage from the FOX 13 Investigative Team.

