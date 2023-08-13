Expand / Collapse search
Jet crashes during Thunder Over Michigan air show at Willow Run Airport

By FOX 2 Staff and Abe Dabaja
Published 
FOX 2 Detroit

Jet crashes during Thunder Over Michigan air show

According to authorities, a MiG 23 Russian Fighter jet crashed at around 4:00 p.m.

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A jet crashed during Sunday's Thunder Over Michigan Air Show at Willow Run Airport.

According to authorities, a MiG 23 Russian Fighter jet crashed at around 4:00 p.m. near an apartment complex off I-94 freeway near Belleville Road. 

A jet crashed during Sunday's Thunder Over Michigan Air Show at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti. According to authorities, a MiG 23 Russian Fighter jet crashed at around 4:00 p.m. near an apartment complex off I-94 freeway near Belleville Road.

Officials say two pilots had to eject. They were recovered from the water and did not have significant injuries. 

A plume of black smoke could be seen from miles away. As of now, there are no casualties at the scene of the crash, officials say.

Wayne County Airport Authority released the following statement:

"Shortly after 4:00 p.m. Sunday, a MiG-23 demonstration plane performing at the Yankee Air Museum’s Thunder over Michigan air show crashed into the parking lot at the Waverly on the Lake Apartments in Belleville. The pilot and backseater successfully ejected from the aircraft before the crash. While it did not appear they sustained any significant injuries, first responders transported the pair to a nearby hospital as a precaution.The aircraft struck unoccupied vehicles in the apartment complex’s parking lot. No one at the apartment complex nor the air show was injured. The FAA is investigating the crash."

