Kent apartment building catches fire, no injuries reported

Puget Sound Fire crews quickly put out a fire that damaged a side of a Kent apartment building early Friday morning.

The fire was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 6200 block of 238th Place South, at the Waterford At The Lakes apartments, off Lakeside Boulevard East.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 45 minutes. They worked into the early morning to combat hotspots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo from Puget Sound Fire

No injuries were reported.

It's unclear if any tenants were displaced.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.

