Kent, WA police rescue DUI suspect from fiery crash after pursuit

The Brief Kent police say a suspect accused of assault and DUI crashed his car during a pursuit, sparking a fire. Officers used extinguishers to control the flames before firefighters rescued the trapped driver from the wreck. The suspect faces multiple charges, including DUI and assault; his blood alcohol level is under investigation.



Kent police officers rescued an assault and DUI suspect from a burning car after he crashed while fleeing from officers, authorities said.

A still from bodycam video of a pursuit/crash along Reiten Road in Kent. (Kent Police Department)

The backstory:

The incident began when officers responded to a Safeway along Washington Avenue on Saturday, March 28, to reports of a man assaulting the store manager.

According to police, the suspect was trying to buy beer but was denied as he appeared to be clearly intoxicated, leading him to become aggressive and assault the manager.

After officers spotted the suspect exiting the store's parking lot, a pursuit began as he refused to pull over for police. Stop sticks were used to spike one of the car's tires, but the suspect didn't stop.

Soon after, the suspect crashed down an embankment after misjudging a turn, going through a chain-link fence and plummeting straight down the ravine, Kent police said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The suspect's Honda after the crash and rescue along Reiten Road in Kent. (Kent Police Department)

As the suspect's car began to catch fire, officers grabbed their fire extinguishers and ran down the embankment to put it out. Police were unable to get the suspect out of his car due to heavy damage and deployed airbags.

Kent police officers use fire extinguishers to put of a car fire after a crash down an embankment off Reiten Road. (Kent Police Department)

Puget Sound Fire crews arrived and cut the suspect out of the car, pulling him up the hill with a gurney. The suspect was unconscious at the time, but police say he did not appear to have any life-threatening injuries.

Puget Sound Fire crews on scene of a fiery crash/rescue on Reiten Road on March 28, 2026. (Kent Police Department)

The suspect, a 29-year-old Kent man, will be booked into jail for DUI, eluding, and charges related to assaulting the manager and attempting to steal alcohol. A warrant was obtained to test his blood alcohol level.

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