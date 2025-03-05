2 arrested on warrants after Kent police, SWAT surround apartment

The Brief Police and SWAT surrounded Phoenix Court Apartments in Kent to arrest a 39-year-old man with multiple felony warrants, including firearm possession and assault. After securing a search warrant and making announcements, the man surrendered and was taken into custody. A 39-year-old woman with warrants for burglary and other charges was also arrested after attempting to hide from officers.



Police and SWAT surrounded an apartment complex in Kent last week, taking a man and woman into custody on felony warrants.

According to authorities, police and SWAT were called around 7:30 a.m. to Phoenix Court Apartments in Kent on Friday, Feb. 28. They were there to make an arrest on a 39-year-old man with several felony warrants, including a $30,000 for firearm possession, and including warrants for escaping custody and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

Police secured a search warrant and made several announcements to the suspect.

Eventually, the man came out and was arrested.

During the arrest, police noticed a 39-year-old woman in the house with him. She left the apartment and tried to hide in the bushes from officers, but they took her into custody, as well.

The police department says she also had warrants for her arrest, including escaping custody, two counts of residential burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment domestic violence and third-degree criminal mistreatment.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Kent Police Department.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seahawks release receiver Tyler Lockett after 10 seasons in Seattle

Gov. Ferguson details $4 billion in spending cuts to address WA deficit

Judge tells attorneys to stop being so secretive in Bryan Kohberger's quadruple murder case

WA seismic activity prompting new eruption plan for Mount Adams, Mount St. Helens

First WA measles case of 2025 confirmed in King County infant

3.2 magnitude earthquake rocks east King County, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.