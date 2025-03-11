WA's King County International Airport unveils hybrid fire truck

The Brief King County International Airport-Boeing Field has become the first U.S. airport to receive the hybrid electric Oshkosh Striker Volterra fire truck. The new truck will reduce fuel use, emissions and maintenance costs. The Striker Volterra will replace the airport's oldest firefighting vehicle and add to a growing fleet of electric vehicles at the airport.



King County International Airport-Boeing Field has become the first airport in the United States to receive a hybrid electric fire truck, the Oshkosh Striker Volterra.

(King County Sheriff's Office)

On Tuesday, King County Executive Dow Constantine and other leaders unveiled the state-of-the-art fire truck, designed to respond to emergencies like plane crashes and hangar fires while reducing fuel use, emissions, and maintenance costs.

The new hybrid electric vehicle will replace the airport’s oldest diesel models as part of its commitment to combat climate change.

What they're saying:

"Our region is experiencing the effects of climate change, and these challenges will only intensify," said Constantine. "We are taking bold, decisive action to reduce emissions. This new fire truck represents another step toward cutting air and noise pollution, making King County cleaner and healthier."

(King County Sheriff's Office)

The vehicle, operated by the King County Sheriff’s Office, which oversees Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) duties at the airport, can operate in full electric mode using only its batteries. It also has a diesel engine for extended operations.

"A major issue for firefighters is exposure to diesel exhaust, particularly in fire stations," said ARFF Chief Capt. Jonathan Youngblood. "No carbon emissions on this truck in battery operation is one way we can help address this issue for our deputies. They can fulfill their mission of public safety in a better, less harmful way."

(King County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say this is not the first electric vehicle to operate at the airport. The Striker Volterra joins the airport’s battery-electric sweeper, which clears snow and debris from runways. The airport has also begun replacing other vehicles in its fleet with electric vehicles, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck.

(King County Sheriff's Office)

What's next:

The Striker Volterra is expected to enter service once KCSO ARFF deputies complete training. Following its deployment, KCIA will retire its oldest firefighting vehicle, a 1993 diesel crash tender that has served as a reserve. A 2008 Oshkosh Striker will take over reserve duties, while a 2020 Oshkosh Striker will remain in active service.

The Source: Information for this story came from a press release by King County Executive Dow Constantine.

