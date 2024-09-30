King County Parks opens scenic bridge finally connecting two WA counties

Image 1 of 7 ▼ White River Bridge connects trail system between King County and Pierce County

The last piece to the puzzle has been set with the opening of White River bridge connecting King and Pierce counties.

King County Parks says the 572-foot scenic bridge will connect 22 miles of paved trails between the two western Washington counties.

"Our new scenic trail bridge strengthens connections on both sides of the White River, making it faster, healthier, and easier for pedestrians and cyclists to get to popular destinations," said King County Executive Dow Constantine.

The completed Foothills Trail now connects 280,000 residents, schools, business districts and centers, King County said Monday.

"With road, rail and regional trail networks, we’re knitting together the Central Puget Sound region with convenient mobility options that cross county boundaries," Constantine continued.

The bridge was constructed of weathered steel and funded through the King County Parks levy.

