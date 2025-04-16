WA's King County launches Human and Civil Rights Commission

The Brief King County has launched a new Human and Civil Rights Commission to advise on policies promoting equity and justice. The commission will consist of 11 members with diverse experiences, tasked with reviewing civil rights protections, engaging communities, and supporting equity efforts. Members will be selected by the end of June and confirmed by the County Council.



King County has announced the formation of a new Human and Civil Rights Commission, with the goal of guiding county leadership on policies promoting civil rights.

Applications for membership on the new commission have opened, with a deadline of June 3, 2025.

King County Executive Shannon Braddock announced the commission's launch with County Council members. According to the Executive's Office, the commission is an evolution of their 1976 Affirmative Action Committee, which later became the Civil Rights Commission in 1995.

"King County is committed to being a welcoming place where every person can thrive," said Braddock. "I’m excited to announce that we are now seeking applicants across the county to advise on policy development and drive meaningful change for equity and justice."

Dig deeper:

The commission will consist of 11 members, appointed for staggered terms between 1–3 years. It will include members with professional or lived experience in areas such as Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance, disability equity, immigrant and refugee community engagement, or civil rights enforcement.

Prospective members must live in King County.

Key responsibilities of the commission include reviewing civil rights protections, engaging with impacted communities, advising on policy impacts, supporting equity efforts, and preparing annual reports. Non-government employee members will receive a $75 stipend for attending monthly meetings, along with travel reimbursements.

What they're saying:

"For decades, King County has been working to advance civil rights in government and its services," said King County Council chair Girmay Zahilay. "This commission marks the evolution of that work and advocacy from our community leaders and organizations."

Councilmember Rod Dembowski emphasized the importance of the commission in protecting civil liberties. "At a time when our national government is ignoring and eroding civil and human rights, we must stand up for everyone in our county," he said.

"By reestablishing the Human and Civil Rights Commission, we are ensuring that King County will have a dedicated body focused on advancing equity, holding institutions accountable, empowering our most vulnerable communities, and protecting residents from discrimination," said Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda.

The selection of commission members will be completed by the end of June, followed by confirmation by the County Council.

If you would like to serve on the Human and Civil Rights Commission, you can apply on the King County website.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the King County Executive's Office.

