King County closes libraries amid bomb cyclone power outages

King County Library is closing all branches for the day, as staff are still recovering from Tuesday night's record-breaking bomb cyclone.

The organization is closing all libraries and calling off all programs Wednesday. Officials say some libraries are without power, as are many of the staff members.

As of 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, still some 440,000 households are without power across Washington.

Puget Sound Energy anticipates a multi-day outage, and encourages customers with critical needs to make alternative plans.

It is not yet known when power will be restored across King County, or if libraries and other county agencies will announce more closures in the future.

