Kirkland officials have announced Houghton Beach will remain closed for at least another week as high bacteria continues to pose a public health threat.

The beach has been closed since Tuesday, July 16 and will stay closed until the elevated bacteria levels currently seen show a decrease within the county's guidelines.

King County crews test popular swimming areas' bacteria levels throughout May to September and stated that they will be revisiting Houghton Beach Park weekly throughout the summer to make sure the water quality remains safe.

The beach was previously closed but reopened for one week in early July before being closed again for bacteria levels.

