63-year-old Kittitas County, WA hiker rescued with King County helicopter

A woman was hiking a steep trail near Lillian Lake with her dog when she was injured and sent an SOS message to rescuers in Kittitas County.

Timeline:

On Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office say they responded to the Garmin satellite SOS message. After assessing the terrain they decided to call in air support to avoid hours of delays trying to traverse the area.

Kittitas County rescue

The woman, a 63-year-old Everett resident, reported she broke her ankle while hiking with her dog east of Snoqualmie Pass at Lillian Lake.

The King County Sheriff's Office's Guardian 2 was brought out by the rescue team just after 12 p.m. on Sept. 19.

What they're saying:

"They hoisted out the hiker and her dog and transported both to a hasty landing zone at Snoqualmie Pass, where her husband met her for transport to a hospital. This quick, safe response was partly due to this hiker's proper equipment and calm action under pressure," read a press release about the incident from KCSO, in part.

The statement continued with a message to KCSO for lending their resources to the effort.

"It's also due, of course, to our partners at the King County Sheriff's Office, and we're once again grateful for their help. Thanks, also, to the Kittitas County Search & Rescue volunteers on the ground preparing to act if the hoist didn't work out."

