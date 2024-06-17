Expand / Collapse search

US Senate nominee Angela Alsobrooks' campaign sign vandalized in Laurel

By Shomari Stone and FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Updated  June 18, 2024 4:23am PDT
Angela Alsobrooks' campaign sign tagged with 'KKK' and crosshairs

Democrat candidate for Senate Angela Alsobrooks had a campaign sign vandalized in Laurel.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A threatening message was discovered on a sign supporting Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Angela Alsobrooks in Laurel, Maryland. 

The message read "KKK" and showed crosshairs on her forehead. 

The sign is located on the 13000 block of Laurel-Bowie Road.

Alsobrooks' campaign spokesperson, Gina Ford, sent a statement to FOX 5's Shomari Stone: "We were made aware of this very unsettling incident, and our paramount concern is Angela’s safety. However, this sort of hateful threat will not deter Angela or her campaign."

Angela Alsobrooks responds to campaign sign vandalism

On X, Alsobrooks' opponent, Larry Hogan, posted: "Hate, threats of violence and racism must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. They have no place in Maryland." 

Detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating the incident.