Kokanee salmon return to Redmond by the thousands, largest numbers seen in 10 years

The kokanee salmon have returned to some of the rivers and streams in Redmond in the largest resurgence seen in over a decade.

Environmentalists say the salmon rely on Lake Sammamish as an important part of their life-cycle.

Now that they are returning to the nearby streams by the thousands, Redmond city officials say it’s a reason to celebrate.

The kokanee salmon, pictured below in Ebright Stream, could be seen returning to the area to spawn on Friday.

The health of the iconic fish took a drastic dive about seven years ago when Redmond Mayor Angela Birney says just over a dozen returned to local streams and waterways.

"It’s really amazing that we counted the number we did. About 7,800 kokanee this year, which is pretty phenomenal considering in 2017-2018 they only counted 19," said Birney. "I think it’s pretty phenomenal."

Called the "Little Red Fish" by the Snoqualmie Tribe, this year marked the strongest return in 10 years, according to Redmond city officials.

"This resurgence of kokanee in our lake and our streams is really indicative of all the work we’ve done regionally to create a better salmon habitat," said Birney.

Birney says the comeback involved a joint effort by municipalities and the tribes with Redmond specifically working to improve habitat in areas like Bear Creek.

"We are creating those natural swales and opportunities for the small salmon or fry to hide out so they can grow to adulthood, so that is some of what we are doing," said Birney.

Unlike the larger sockeye salmon, the "little red fish" don't migrate to the ocean. King County officials say they migrate from streams as inch-long fry and spend three to four years in lakes. Then, they return to spawn in the streams where they were born. That's why local water quality is important.

"I don’t think people realize how much their own lives in the city can impact what ends up in our environment," said Birney.

The mayor says the city has also asked the community to do its part in protecting the water quality in the streams. She says some of those efforts include:

Using car washes that recycle water

Avoiding washing vehicles at home

Disposing of toxins properly

Avoiding dumping oil & paint down the drain

Birney says the work isn't over, and there will be more restoration efforts coming in the years ahead. Officials also hope that one day the salmon will return to all the creeks they previously used.

"We really want to create an opportunity for tribes to be able to go back to their traditional fishing methods and the only way that is going to be sustainable is if we do the work to create a better environment for the fish," said Birney.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Police search for woman who robbed bank in Edmonds, WA

18-year-old arrested by SWAT team in Auburn, high-capacity guns seized

New Ruston, WA law limiting alcohol sales sparks backlash from locals

Man stabbed while running in North Seattle

Democrats weigh wealth tax as WA projected to be billions in the hole

Mom demands answers from Seattle police following murder of her son

Man arrested in 2013 child sex assault at Kent Dollar Tree, was JBLM soldier

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.