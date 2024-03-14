Kroger salad bowls recalled for misbranding, undeclared allergen

Taylor Farms Pacific is recalling nearly 20,000 pounds of ready-to-eat apple walnut with chicken salad bowl products due to "misbranding" and an "undelcared wheat allergen," the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Wednesday.

The problem was discovered by the establishment during a routine quality assurance check of ingredient labels. The establishment then notified FSIS that the product may contain wheat, which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products are 5.5 oz. clear plastic bowl containers with "Kroger Apple Walnut with Chicken Salad Kit for One" with use-by dates of March 12, 2024 and March 22, 2024 with lot codes: TFPM059B41, TFPM060B41, TFPM061A41, TFPM062A41, TFPM063B41, TFPM064A41, TFPM064B41, TFPM065A41, TFPM066A41, TFPM067A41, TFPM068A41, TFPM069B42, and TFPM071A41.

The products subject to the recall also bear the establishment number "P-34013," which is found below the use-by date and lot code. The items were shipped to retail locations in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Product photo of the "Kroger Apple Walnut with Chicken Salad Kit for One." (Credit: USDA/FSIS)

As of March 13, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. The agency said that anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall are encouraged to contact Taylor Farms’ consumer line at 855-455-0098.

