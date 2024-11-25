Landslide blocks lanes on SR-106 in Mason County, WA

Both lanes of SR-106 along Hood Canal in Mason County were blocked by a landslide on Monday morning.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Katherine Weatherwax made the initial announcement on social media just before 8 a.m.

Photo: WSP Trooper Katherine Weatherwax

The WSP urged drivers to expect an extended closure on SR-106 from milepost 1.78 near Purdy Cutoff Rd. to milepost 6.9 near E Dalby Rd. Troopers put a detour in place.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) in Tacoma announced that an engineering geologist was en route to monitor the landslide site.

At 11:03 a.m., WSDOT Tacoma announced that crews received the green light to begin clearing the roadway.

There is no estimated time for reopening the roadway. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

