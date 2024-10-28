Landslide that closed I-5 North in Bellingham, WA caused by blocked culvert

A mudslide in Bellingham that blocked traffic on I-5 for hours was caused by a culvert blocked with a roll of carpet padding, according to city officials.

The landslide covered the road with an estimated 2,000 cubic yards of debris and caused a three-mile backup around the Iowa Street exit.

Washington State Department of Transportation spokesperson RB McKeon says this is not an area prone to slides. She says what happened was a bit of an anomaly.

"I think due to the volume of rain overflowed and then the hillside sort of sluffed off," explained McKeon.

Bellingham I-5 North landslide 10.27.24

According to McKeon, WSDOT anticipated the rain and has spent time reinforcing unstable slope sides in burn scar areas like along Highway 2 and Highway 20.

"We are as prepared as we can be," McKeon added. "We’re always ready to go in case Mother Nature wallops us with something good."

Bellingham city officials investigated after the landslide, and found the roll of carpet padding prevented water from flowing through the culvert, instead soaking deep into the soil and destabilizing the entire slope.

Sunken earth in Bellingham caused by landslide (WSDOT)

Inspectors say there is no threat to nearby buildings and streets.

WSDOT crews, which include arborists and maintenance workers, have been proactively reinforcing slopes and clearing catch basins in anticipation of the increased rainfall. Geotechnical engineers with the agency have assessed the slope and say it is now stable.

"We have an unstable slope program that tracks areas prone to landslides, particularly after wildfires," McKeon said.

WSDOT said it is in contact with the City of Bellingham for further information on the blocked culvert and plans to prevent similar incidents.

