Major 8-day closure coming to WA's SR-18 at I-90 this weekend

Starting Thursday night, SR-18 will close for eight days in both directions under I-90, ahead of next week's opening of a new diverging diamond interchange.

From 9:00 p.m. Thursday through 5:00 a.m. Friday, July 25, SR-18 will be closed both directions under the I-90 overpass.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, this closure is for around-the-clock "critical work" to wrap up the I-90/SR 18 Interchange, which has been under construction since 2022.

Road closure in western Washington

Big picture view:

The eight-day closure will see crews place drainage crossings, curbs, time traffic signals, stripe and finish the new I-90 on-ramps.

Officials say detours are available by taking I-90 to other interchanges — like the High Point Way, Preston-Fall City or SE North Bend Way exits — to loop back around and take the off-ramp to SR-18.

The route is only closed at the I-90 interchange; you can still exit from westbound I-90 onto northbound SR-18, or exit eastbound I-90 onto southbound SR-18.

According to WSDOT, the bulk of the interchange project will be finished after the underpass reopens on Wednesday. The project is scheduled to finish this summer.

