Man arrested for strangling woman to death in Ellensburg, WA

The Brief A 19-year-old man has been arrested after an 18-year-old woman died following a domestic violence assault in Ellensburg. Police say the victim was found unconscious and later died from strangulation after being taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.



A man was arrested for fatally strangling a woman to death in a domestic violence incident in Ellensburg on Wednesday, March 25.

What we know:

Officers responded to a 911 call about a domestic violence assault along Glen Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old woman lying on the ground unconscious and not breathing. A 19-year-old man was also present at the scene, along with his brothers.

First responders provided medical aid to the woman, who was eventually taken to Kittitas Valley Hospital. She was later transferred to Harborview Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

According to the Kittitas County Medical Examiner, the woman died from strangulation.

Police arrested the 19-year-old man and booked him into the Kittitas County Corrections Center.

The Ellensburg Police Department asks anyone with information related to this incident to contact them at 509-962-7280.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Where is Jonathan Hoang? WA man with autism disappeared 1 year ago

As fuel prices rise, WA farmers face mounting challenges

Police say WA man shoots kid in the chest for throwing a water balloon

Seattle high-rises connected by decommissioned Boeing 747 fuselage

SCOTUS hears case that could impact WA ballot counting

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.