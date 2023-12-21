Man attacked with hatchet at Federal Way Town Square Park

article

Federal Way police are looking for a man who they say attacked someone from behind with a hatchet in Town Square Park early Thursday morning.

Police received a call around 7:46 a.m. regarding an unconscious man on the sidewalk with life-threatening injuries and cuts. He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center.

Surveillance video later showed officers that the man was attacked from behind with a hatchet along a park path. The suspect ran off shortly after the attack.

Police say the victim was exercising in the park and the suspect is seen on video getting off a King County Metro bus before crossing the street to Town Square Park. It's unclear if the victim and suspect knew each other.

The suspect is described as a white man with dark hair and light facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark-colored pants.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Call the Federal Way Police Department tip line at 253-835-6799 if you see him or know who he is. You can also call 911.