WA man booked into jail for 98th time after high-speed chase in Olympia

The Brief Two retail theft suspects were arrested after a high-speed chase on I-5 in Olympia that reached speeds of 100 mph. Deputies say the pair went on a theft spree before fleeing; their truck was later found abandoned with stolen goods and drugs inside. The male suspect, a repeat offender with dozens of prior arrests, faces multiple charges including DUI, eluding, and theft.



Thurston County deputies arrested a pair of organized retail theft suspects following a high-speed pursuit on I-5 in Olympia.

The backstory:

The chase, which reached speeds of 100 mph, started in Lewis County after the suspects went on a theft spree, stealing merchandise from one store to another.

Once deputies spotted the suspects' truck headed north on I-5 in Olympia, the truck fled as the deputy activated their emergency lights.

The pursuit was terminated after an unsuccessful PIT maneuver, and the truck was spotted flying through intersections in Lacey at high speeds.

The truck was later found abandoned along College Street, and the suspects were taken into custody while walking through a nearby neighborhood.

A female suspect was arrested and turned over to Centralia Police, while the male suspect was booked into Thurston County Jail for the 98th time.

Bodycam video of an arrest of an organized retail theft suspect in Lacey. (Sheriff Sanders)

Thurton County Sheriff Derek Sanders said the male suspect is a four-time convicted felon for numerous thefts, has 27 misdemeanor convictions, and 97 prior arrests.

Inside the truck, deputies say they found thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise, along with meth, heroin, fentanyl, and a custom bong built into the vehicle’s dashboard.

The male suspect faces charges of DUI, eluding, possession of narcotics, and organized retail theft.

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