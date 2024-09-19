Local law enforcement arrested a man in a hit-and-run assault in Maple Valley, accused of driving into two women and a baby at a crosswalk.

Stephen Michael Loudiana, 31, is charged with two counts of vehicular assault, two counts of reckless driving, and hit-and-run injury.

The incident happened Thursday, September 12, at the intersection of Southeast Kent Kangley Road and State Route 169.

According to court documents, a grandmother, mother and her baby were crossing the intersection when a car collided with them. Witnesses said Loudiana waited, and then accelerated when the victims were in front of his vehicle.

The mother and grandmother were both hospitalized, one in serious condition. The baby was in a stroller and unharmed.

King County sheriff's deputies spotted Loudiana near the Cedar River Pipeline Road and promptly arrested him. He reportedly had a car key in his pocket, and his car had visible damage.

Loudiana is being held in jail on $250,000 bail.

Following the crash, the Washington State Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called for Maple Valley Police to investigate the hit-and-run as a hate crime.

The victims were all Muslim, and the mother and grandmother were both wearing hijabs when they were hit.

Police are still investigating this incident, but it's currently unknown if Loudiana will face any hate crime charges.

