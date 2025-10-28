Man convicted of killing mother, son in Renton cold case murder

The Brief Jerome Jones was convicted of the 1994 murders of Stacy Falcon-Dewey and her son Jacob in Renton, 31 years after the crime. DNA evidence linked Jones, already imprisoned for another murder, to the Renton case. Sentencing for Jones is set for December 12, following his conviction on two counts of first-degree aggravated murder.



Exactly 31 years after a mother and son were murdered in Renton, their killer has been convicted.

The backstory:

The bodies of Stacy Falcon-Dewey and her three-year-old son Jacob were found on a dead end road in Renton on October 28, 1994. They were shot in the head.

Stacy Falcon-Dewey and Jacob

Stacy was a single mom, killed just five days after her 23rd birthday.

The case went unsolved for years, but through DNA evidence, investigators were able to connect the murders to a man who was already in prison for killing a man in California.

That man was identified as Jerome Jones, and on Tuesday, he was found guilty on two counts of first-degree aggravated murder with weapons enhancements. Jones' conviction comes 31 years since the bodies of Stacy and Jacob were originally discovered.

Jerome Jones (via Washington Department of Corrections)

Jones' DNA was found on Stacy back in 1994, but it wasn't until years later that new technology could pin it on him. Stacy's family didn't even know about it until years later, when The Seattle Times uncovered the DNA match during its reporting on the case.

What's next:

The sentencing for Jones is scheduled for Dec. 12.

