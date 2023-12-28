Expand / Collapse search

Man dead after stabbing in Tacoma

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle

Tacoma police investigate deadly stabbing

When officers arrived, they found a man unconscious and immediately started performing life-saving measures.

TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives are investigating a stabbing that left a 64-year-old man dead Wednesday night in Tacoma.  

After 11 p.m., officers responded to a possible stabbing near East 27th Street and East Bay Street. 

When officers arrived, they found a man unconscious and immediately started performing life-saving measures.

Medics took the man to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to police, no arrests have been made. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 