Man dead after stabbing in Tacoma

Detectives are investigating a stabbing that left a 64-year-old man dead Wednesday night in Tacoma.

After 11 p.m., officers responded to a possible stabbing near East 27th Street and East Bay Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man unconscious and immediately started performing life-saving measures.

Medics took the man to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to police, no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.