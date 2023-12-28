Man dead after stabbing in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives are investigating a stabbing that left a 64-year-old man dead Wednesday night in Tacoma.
After 11 p.m., officers responded to a possible stabbing near East 27th Street and East Bay Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man unconscious and immediately started performing life-saving measures.
Medics took the man to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
According to police, no arrests have been made.
The investigation remains ongoing.