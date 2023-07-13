Man dead in U-District shooting

Seattle police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting Wednesday night in the University District.

At about 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man shot near the intersection of Northeast 50th Street and 12th Avenue Northeast.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

As police were investigating the scene, another man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers determined the man was the suspect.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting and homicide deceives are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.