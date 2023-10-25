Man in dumpster dies during garbage collection in Lynnwood

Lynnwood Police say a man inside a dumpster died Wednesday morning during garbage collection.

Police were called to 196th St SW early Wednesday morning, when waste management employees learned someone may have been inside a dumpster when they emptied it into their garbage truck, all during a routine pickup route.

Authorities pulled a person from the garbage truck and took them to the hospital.

The person later died from their injuries.

Detectives are still investigating the incident, but say at this time, it appears to be a tragic accident.