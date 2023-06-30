Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for deadly shooting inside Seattle's CHOP

A man who shot and killed a 19-year-old inside Seattle's Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) zone in 2020 has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Marcel Long pled guilty to a murder charge last month for the deadly shooting of Lorenzo Anderson Jr. on June 20, 2020.

Long was 19 at the time of the shooting.

He was sentenced on June 30 to 14 years in prison for second-degree murder.

Surveillance video from nearby businesses shows the pair arguing before Long pulled out a handgun. He shot Anderson several times.

Anderson's death sparked even more outrage against police by protestors, who say police and medics refused to enter CHOP to save him.

At the time of the shooting, first responders and police said they could not reach the victims because of the protests.

Anderson's father filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Seattle on behalf of his son, saying city leaders encouraged lawless behavior and undermined public safety by allowing protestors to take over the CHOP zone. The city settled that lawsuit for $500,000 last year.

A second person was also killed inside CHOP-- 16-year-old Antonio Mays Jr.



