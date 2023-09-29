Man shot in Redmond; police search for suspect

Redmond police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot Thursday night.

The shooting happened before 9:30 p.m. off Avondale Road Northeast.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene into a wooded area.

After searching, the suspect was not found.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Police said the suspect and the victim know each other and the investigation remains ongoing.