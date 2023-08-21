Man shot, killed in Tacoma's Fern Hill neighborhood

A man was found shot to death in Tacoma's Fern Hill neighborhood on Monday evening.

Officers were called to the 8600 block of South C St. just before 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man down with multiple gunshot wounds. They tried to save the man's life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

This appears to be Tacoma's 20th homicide of the year.

Police have not released any suspect information.