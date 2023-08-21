Expand / Collapse search

Man shot, killed in Tacoma's Fern Hill neighborhood

By FOX 13 News Staff
Tacoma
Police investigating homicide in Tacoma

No suspect has been arrested for the dedly shooting.

TACOMA, Wash. - A man was found shot to death in Tacoma's Fern Hill neighborhood on Monday evening. 

Officers were called to the 8600 block of South C St. just before 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man down with multiple gunshot wounds. They tried to save the man's life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

This appears to be Tacoma's 20th homicide of the year. 

Police have not released any suspect information. 