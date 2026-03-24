Manhunt underway for double homicide suspect in Mason County, WA

The Brief Authorities are searching for a suspect in a double homicide tied to a domestic violence incident in Hoodsport. The suspect, 60-year-old Robert D. Child, is considered armed and dangerous and may be driving a white pickup or gray Dodge truck. Deputies urge the public not to approach him and to call 911; the investigation is ongoing.



Deputies in Mason County are actively searching for a suspect in a double homicide in the Hoodsport area.

What we know:

Robert D. Child, 60, is wanted in connection with a double homicide related to a domestic violence incident.

Robert T. Child, suspect in Hoodsport double homicide (Mason County Sheriff's Office)

Child is described as a white male standing about six feet tall, 250 pounds, and bald.

He was last seen driving a white Ford pickup truck with a ladder rack, license plate C76622L. He may also have access to a gray 2008 Dodge Ram 3500.

Child is considered to be armed and dangerous. The public is asked not to approach him, and call 911 immediately if you see him or either vehicle.

This remains an active investigation. The Mason County Sheriff's Office will provide additional information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

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