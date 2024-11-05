Maria Cantwell wins reelection in WA’s US Senate race

Democratic incumbent Maria Cantwell leads the race for U.S. Senate against Republican challenger Dr. Raul Garcia in the November 2024 election .

Cantwell took about 58% of the vote in the August top-two primary to Garcia's roughly 21%.

Cantwell, a Democrat, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2000.

Garcia, a Republican from Yakima, has been a physician for 26 years and is the medical director of Astria Toppenish Hospital.

Cantwell will be retaining her U.S. Senate seat for a fifth six-year term.

Keep reading to learn more about the candidates running for the U.S. Senate in Washington.

Who is Maria Cantwell?

Cantwell is a U.S. Senator representing Washington state. She was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2000, and has been reelected three times.

Cantwell grew up in a working-class family, became the first in her family to graduate college with the help of Pell Grants and later became a successful businesswoman in Washington's tech industry.

She has worked to create affordable opportunities for families, promote energy independence and protect jobs in Washington's aerospace sector.

She has been instrumental in cutting taxes for the middle class and fighting unfair trade practices.

Cantwell remains a strong advocate for accessible healthcare, better education and innovation-driven economic growth.

Who is Dr. Raul Garcia?

Raul Garcia, born in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, escaped Castro’s regime with his mother at age 11 and immigrated to the U.S. via Spain.

Settling in Miami, Garcia learned English and earned a degree in Microbiolog/Immunology from the University of Miami before graduating from medical school at the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Garcia has worked as an emergency room doctor for 26 years, serving in leadership positions and managing his own medical practice. He also co-founded two medical schools and has been the Medical Director at two hospitals. He is currently serving at Astria Toppenish Hospital.

Garcia is involved in community efforts, including founding Opportunity for Washington and the Partnership for Food Security, and is a dedicated family man.

Garcia filed as a Republican in the race for governor in 2024, and ran for governor of Washington in 2020. Garcia dropped out of the race following Reichert's announcement that he was running for governor.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE ELECTION NEWS

Here's how many electoral votes each US state gets

Scandals and scoundrels: A look back at Washington's history of governors

VIDEO: Vancouver, WA ballot box explosion caught on camera

How this small WA county has accurately predicted 11 presidential elections

WA voter guide: What to know about the 2024 November general election

How do I vote by mail in Washington? Everything you need to know

Everything to know about WA's 2024 initiatives on the Nov. ballot

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 livestreams from across the nation.

