LIVE BLOG: May Day protests expected in Seattle over immigration, workers' rights

The Brief Several May Day protests are scheduled for Thursday in Seattle and across the world. May Day, which falls on May 1, is observed to celebrate workers’ rights. It's also an opportunity to air economic grievances or political demands.



Thousands of workers and activists are planning to rally in Seattle—and across the globe—on Thursday for May Day protests. Much of their message focuses on pushing back against President Donald Trump’s policies targeting immigrants, federal workers, and diversity programs.

The backstory:

May Day, which falls on May 1, also known as International Workers’ Day or Labor Day, marks the struggles and achievements of workers and the labor movement around the world. Thousands of people are expected to attend rallies and demonstrations calling for stronger protections for workers, higher wages, greater equality and more.

The day often draws activists from various groups pushing for systemic change on issues such as workers' rights, immigration, social justice and global solidarity.

Local perspective:

Seattle has in the past seen large permitted marches by people fighting for workers' rights. But there have also been unpermitted demonstrations that resulted in police declaring "riots" and making arrests.

7:30 a.m.: Multiple May Day Protests planned for Thursday

Faculty and staff from Seattle colleges have planned walkouts and rallies for May Day.

The action is in response to planned district-wide position cuts and furloughs.

FOX 13 has listed several events happening on Thursday, May 1.

This is a developing story, and will be updated throughout the day.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

