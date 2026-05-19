Mexico gears up for 2026 FIFA World Cup with 13 host city matches

The Brief Mexico is preparing to make history as the first nation to host the FIFA World Cup three times, generating widespread anticipation and a celebratory atmosphere throughout the country, including tourist hubs like Cabo San Lucas. Local residents, business owners, and visitors interviewed by FOX 13 Seattle expressed immense excitement, noting that hosting 13 matches will provide a substantial boost to the tourism industry and local economies. Former professional player Guillermo Salis and other local enthusiasts emphasized that the tournament is deeply personal to Mexican culture, stating that the nation is ready to welcome the world with a massive, "Mexico-style" celebration.



With the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaching, excitement is surging across Mexico, a nation poised to make history as the first country to host the tournament three separate times. While matches will be held in Monterrey, Guadalajara, and Mexico City, the anticipation has spread to every corner of the country, including the popular coastal destination of Cabo San Lucas.

Soccer remains the heartbeat of the nation, with nearly 75% of the population identifying as fans of the sport. Local residents and former professional players alike say the tournament represents more than just a game; it is a significant moment for the national identity and the economy.

Economic optimism and tourism

Local business owners and residents are looking forward to the influx of international visitors. The 13 matches scheduled across Mexico are expected to provide a substantial boost to the tourism industry and local economies.

What they're saying:

"I’m very excited because it's almost ready," one local fan said. "It’s good for us because of the economy [and] more tourists. Everybody in Mexico is very excited."

The festive atmosphere is already visible in tourist hubs, where restaurants are decorated with flags and fans are taking to the beaches to practice their footwork in anticipation of the opening kickoff.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 18: An aerial view of Mexico City Stadium on May 18, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. The Mexico City Stadium, officially named Estadio Banorte or better known by its former name, Estadio Azteca, was designed by architects Pedro Expand

A legacy of soccer passion

The backstory:

Mexico’s deep-rooted connection to soccer is personal for many. Guillermo Salis, a local fan who played professional soccer in Mexico alongside international star "Chicharito," says the passion for the sport is ingrained in the culture.

That enthusiasm is contagious, reaching international tourists who are already planning their return trips to coincide with the tournament. Travis Garcia, a visitor from Colorado, noted that the combination of Mexico’s hospitality and the world’s biggest sporting event makes it an "amazing combo" for travelers.

Making a "Big Party" on the global stage

For residents like Pablo, a local soccer enthusiast, the 2026 tournament is an opportunity for a nationwide celebration. "I feel happy... we have to make a big party," he said.

As the country prepares to host 13 matches, the message from fans is clear: they are ready to welcome the world with a "Mexico-style" celebration. With a mix of seasoned fans and young players practicing on the sand, the nation is "upside down excited" to reclaim its spot on the center stage of global soccer.

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