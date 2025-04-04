Microsoft celebrates 50 years

The Brief Microsoft celebrates its 50th anniversary today, highlighting key milestones like the launch of the personal computer (1981), Xbox (2001), Microsoft Teams (2017), and its 2019 partnership with OpenAI. To mark the occasion, the company is awarding $50,000 grants to 50 changemakers across the Puget Sound region, with a continued focus on AI and innovation.



Microsoft turns 50 on Friday and the company said it's celebrating the achievements of its employees, customers and partners that have built and used Microsoft technology as a force for good, while also looking ahead to the future.

Timeline:

On April 4, 1975, Paul Allen and Bill Gates founded the company.

Over the past five decades, Microsoft has achieved numerous milestones. In 1981, it introduced the personal computer. In 2001, the company released the original Xbox gaming console.

Bill Gates and Paul Allen, childhood friends from Seattle, Wash., founded Microsoft on April 4, 1975. They were inspired to create the company after spotting an issue of Popular Electronics magazine. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In 2017, Microsoft launched Microsoft Teams. Two years later, in 2019, it formed a partnership with OpenAI to further develop artificial intelligence and its role in everyday life.

Looking ahead, the company says it will continue to focus on AI and innovation.

To mark the occasion, Microsoft is awarding $50,000 grants to 50 local changemakers across the Puget Sound region.

The Source: Information in this story is from Microsoft.

