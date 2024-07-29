Military members ride free on Sound Transit during Fleet Week

Seattle Fleet Week returns this week and Sound Transit announced that all military personnel can ride free on Link light rail, Sounder commuter trains and express buses starting Monday.

Free transit service will be available from July 29-Aug. 9 for members and former members of the Armed Forces, including active duty, veterans and retirees,

The agency said personnel not in uniform will be asked to show their military identification to the transit operator upon boarding a bus or train or to fare inspectors if requested.

The following are valid forms of military I.D.: a Uniformed Identification Card, a Veteran Health Identification Card or a Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty Form (also referred to as a DD-214).

Fleet Week is part of the Seafair celebration and starts with the Parade of Ships through Elliot Bay, followed by a week of events where the public is invited to meet the sailors and guardsmen and take ship tours.

Seafair has hosted Fleet Week on the Seattle Waterfront since 1950 in celebration of the men and women who serve the country.

