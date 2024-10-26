Milk spill from overturned semi-truck blocks Seattle traffic

Early morning traffic was backed up in the Seattle area Saturday morning due to a milk spill.

Weekend roadway conditions started off with a snag as a semi-truck carrying a milk load overturned on I-5 at James Street heading southbound.

Milk tanker overturned in Seattle on October 26, 2024.

Starting just after 1 a.m. on October 26, police diverted drivers away from the massive spill and directed them to a detour at the James Street off-ramp.

Three lanes of traffic were completely shut down for more than three hours Saturday as road crews not only cleared the crashed semi, but also cleaned up the roadway following the spill.

Overturned milk truck in Seattle on October 26, 2024. (WSDOT)

WSDOT announced all lanes were clear and reopened at 4:26 a.m. There were no reported injuries in the case of this crash.

Video from the transportation authority shows slow moving traffic in the area of Univeristy Street in Seattle as emergency responders worked to clean the scene.

