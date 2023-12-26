Mint Mobile informs customers about a security data breach

article

Mint Mobile, the prepaid wireless company known for its affordable cell phone plans, said that a security data breach affected customers' sensitive information.

Leaked information exposed in the Dec. 22 breach included names, telephone numbers, email addresses, SIM serial numbers IMEI number (a device identifier similar to a serial number), and service plan information, the Verge reported.

RELATED: T-Mobile acquires Ryan Reynold's Mint Mobile in $1.35 billion deal

When a Reddit user posted a screenshot of an email about the breach and questioned if it was a scam, a Mint Mobile account replied to the user's message writing:

"If you received a notice via email from no-reply@account.mintmobile.com on December 22, 2023, it is from Mint and is not a scam. The Customer Care number was setup to handle specific questions about this communication."

The wireless provider, partially owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, was purchased by T-Mobile US Inc. in March for $1.3 billion.

T-Mobile said in March that it acquired the brands’ sales, marketing, digital and service operations. The wireless carrier plans to use its supplier relationships and distribution scale to help grow Mint Mobile brands and offer competitive pricing and greater device inventory to more U.S. consumers seeking low cost offerings.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said the company plans to bolster Mint’s already successful digital direct-to-consumer business.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



