Search underway for missing 10-year-old Marysville boy

The Brief Marysville police are searching for Elias Wilcox, a 10-year-old boy reported missing by his parents Sunday night after he was last seen leaving for Totem Middle School around 9 a.m. to run the track. Elias, who frequently runs and is familiar with local parks, was last seen wearing a red shirt, black sweatpants, and blue shoes, and authorities are asking anyone who sees him to call 911.



Marysville police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 10-year-old boy.

What they're saying:

The parents of Elias Wilcox reported him missing Sunday night.

On Monday morning, Marysville police said Elias was last seen at the downtown Walgreens at about 9:25 p.m.

Earlier in the day, at about 9 a.m., he left for Totem Middle School located at 1605 7th Street, to run the track.

10-year-old Elias Wilcox was reported missing on July 7, 2025. (Marysville Police Department)

Police said Elias frequently leaves to go out for runs, and he's familiar with local parks. He doesn't have a cellphone or tracking device, and he does not have developmental disabilities.

Elias was last seen wearing a red Spiderman T-shirt, black sweatpants and blue shoes.

Police, Snohomish County Search and Rescue and a K-9 team are searching the area, including local parks, to find Elias.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Elias is asked to call 911 immediately.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Marysville Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

King County Assessor arrested in stalking investigation tied to ex-partner

Reward to find Jonathan Hoang now at $100k

'Scar on my heart:' Manuel Ellis family speaks out after $6 million settlement with Tacoma

A Q-tip and spotless car were key evidence linking Bryan Kohberger to murders of 4 Idaho students

Community remembers 13-year-old girl killed in 2024 mall shooting

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.