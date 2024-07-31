Old Molbak's site in Woodinville to become food truck event space

The parking lot of the old Molbak's garden center in Woodinville will soon be used to host weekly food truck events.

The Washington State Food Truck Association will begin hosting a "Food Truck Fridays" event at 13625 NE 175th St. on August 9.

The plan is for the vacant space to be used by local mobile restaurants with a rotating variety of cuisine types. So far, nine different food trucks have signed up through October 11.

Molbak's Garden + Home closed in January 2024 after 67 years in business. The Woodinville garden center sold plants, gifts and outdoor furniture while also hosting workshops and maintaining an on-site café.

Back in April, the plan was to open a transformational community hub at the old Molbak's site, titled "Green Phoenix Collaborative" (GPC). The endeavor looked to bring pop-up stores, seasonal farmer's markets, a community garden to the now-empty retail space.

However, for that plan to come into fruition, Green Phoenix Collaborative hoped to raise $2.5 million by May 9, 2024, through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. However, it only raised a little over $106,000.

Related article

While the future of GPC is currently unknown, the Washington State Food Truck Association will manage the future Food Truck Fridays, which run from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

If there is enough community interest, other days/times of the week could be added to the food truck schedule. You can find the full Food Truck Fridays schedule on the WA Food Truck Association's website.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

'Belltown Hellcat' changes social media tactic amid Seattle court order

WDFW: Man ran over flock of seagulls in WA ‘for fun’

Makeshift gun range, dumping ground takes over WA wilderness

The Blue Angels schedule for Seafair weekend

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.