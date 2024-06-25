Monroe HS teacher arrested, suspected of sexually assaulting student in 2017

article

A Monroe High School teacher was arrested for having an alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student in 2017.

According to Monroe Police, the now approximately 24-year-old woman came forward in May 2024, saying she had a sexual relationship with a 53-year-old teacher at Monroe High School, when she was a student.

When the school district learned of the investigation, they placed the teacher on administrative leave.

"The [Monroe School] District’s cooperation has been vital in helping us thoroughly investigate this case", said Monroe Police Chief Jeff Jolley. "We commend the victim for their courage in coming forward."

Detectives say they "corroborated the victim's testimony" and developed probable cause to arrest the teacher for two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, and booked him into Snohomish County Jail.

Police previously investigated allegations of sexual misconduct between a teacher and a student at the school in Feb. 2024. In 2021, a Monroe High School child psychologist was previously arrested in a child sexual exploitation sting back in 2021, charged with four counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Authorities believe the suspect has a "pattern of sexual misconduct" and believe there may be more victims over the years.

Anyone with more information on the suspect, incident, or believes they know of other victims is urged to call the Monroe Police Department at (360) 794-6300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.