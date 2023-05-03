More than 100 cats rescued in Thurston County; shelter looking for adopters to clear out space

Over 100 cats found in deplorable conditions were seized from a home in Thurston County last week. Now, some of those cats are looking for a forever home.

Joint Animal Services (JAS) in Olympia took in 115 cats on April 26. The conditions the cats were living in were so bad that the rescue team from joint animal services had to wear protective gear inside the home.

The cats and kittens were found malnourished, dehydrated and underweight.

"The conditions were very bleak: trash everywhere, feces everywhere, urine saturated the carpet. Not ideal living conditions for humans or animals," said Sarah Hock, the executive director of Joint Animal Services.

With the addition of the 115 cats and kittens, JAS doubled the number of animals at their facility, putting them at "critical capacity."

"We won’t be seeing cats available for adoption probably until next week. Then it will be a trickle effect, probably for the next two months," Hock said.

Seattle Humane, PAWS in Lynnwood, Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County, all helped and took in some of the animals, but Joint Animal Services is still way over capacity.

Before adoptions are open for these cats, you can help clear up shelter space by fostering or adopting an existing cat at the shelter. Learn more about that here.

You can also donate to the shelter for food and medical expenses.