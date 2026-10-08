Washington State Patrol Most Wanted suspect arrested in Seattle after months on the run

The Brief A man was arrested Oct. 5 in Seattle after being placed on the Washington State Patrol Most Wanted List in August 2026. The man faces a vehicular homicide charge stemming from a Feb. 15 head-on crash on U.S. Route 101 that killed Skylor Richford and injured Mathilde Richford. An alert citizen recognized the man from a WSP Most Wanted poster and called 911, leading Seattle police officers to take him into custody without incident.



A 39-year-old man featured on the Washington State Patrol’s Most Wanted List was arrested in Seattle on Monday after an alert citizen spotted him and dialed 911, authorities said.

The man was taken into custody without incident by Seattle Police Department officers on Oct. 5. He was wanted in connection with a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred earlier this year in Clallam County.

What we know:

According to investigators, the crash happened Feb. 15 on U.S. Route 101 near Palo Alto Road. Detectives said the man was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado westbound toward Sequim when his vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser.

The Toyota was occupied by married couple Skylor and Mathilde Richford. Skylor Richford was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

Mathilde Richford was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment, while the suspect was flown to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.

Detectives determined through evidence and observations at the scene that the suspect was allegedly impaired by drugs, alcohol, or both at the time of the crash. Following the investigation, a Clallam County judge issued an arrest warrant for Lacunza charging him with vehicular homicide, setting bail at $500,000.

In August, state patrol officials added the suspect to the WSP Most Wanted List. Over the following weeks, detectives tracked him to Tacoma, where he had been living in a backyard tent. However, he evaded law enforcement and escaped before officers could arrest him.

His run ended Oct. 5 after a community member recognized him from a Most Wanted flyer in Seattle and notified emergency services.

What's next:

The suspect remains in custody pending extradition to Clallam County.

Upon his return, he will face the vehicular homicide charge as well as several additional unrelated charges.

Washington State Patrol officials expressed gratitude toward the Seattle Police Department and the local resident whose phone call led directly to the arrest.

What we don't know:

Court dates and formal arraignment details have not yet been announced.

The Source: Information in this story came from official press releases and investigative disclosures provided by the Washington State Patrol.

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