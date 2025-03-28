Mumford and Sons announce July concert at Gorge Amphitheatre in WA

Mumford & Sons will be in Washington this summer as embark on a North American tour.

The July 18 stop of their RUSHMERE Tour will be the Gorge Ampitheatre in Quincy, Washington.

Their first show is in Bend, Oregon on June 5. They will then make it around the country, concluding their last show in Omaha on Oct. 26.

How to get Mumford & Sons tickets at the Gorge Amphitheatre

Tickets will go on sale next Friday, Apr. 4.

More information on presales and tickets can be found at the band's website.

The tour stop announcement comes on release day for the band's newest album of the same name "RUSHMERE."

"Rushmere is the spot where Mumford & Sons first met in Wimbledon. And RUSHMERE is the beginning for Mumford & Sons’ next phase, and it follows an intense period of creativity for the trio," said a band representative on Friday.

The Source: Information for this article comes from Carla Sacks at Sacks & Co.

