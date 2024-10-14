Man faces murder charges after Oak Harbor, WA shooting

An Oak Harbor man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed a man outside his home last Friday.

According to the Island County Sheriff's Department (ICSD), deputies were dispatched to the scene of a shooting on Oct. 11 at around 2:23 p.m., which occurred at a residence on Cerullo Drive in Oak Harbor.

Upon their arrival, deputies discovered a 40-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts by paramedics, the victim was pronounced dead at the location.

Witnesses reported to police that the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Brett Bartlett, who also resided at the home, ambushed the victim as he was opening the door, firing at least six shots with a rifle.

Witnesses at the scene managed to forcibly take the gun from the suspect and restrain him until law enforcement arrived.

Bartlett was subsequently taken to the Island County Jail, where he was booked on charges of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

During his preliminary court appearance on Saturday, the judge determined there was probable cause for the charges. Bartlett is currently being held in jail on $1 million bail.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and further details have not been released at this time.

This story is evolving. Please check back for updates.