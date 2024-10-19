Nathaniel Rateliff tour making Seattle stop this February

Nathaniel Rateliff is coming to Seattle this February.

The South of Here Tour with Nathaniel Rateliff + The Night Sweats will make a stop at Climate Pledge Arena.

South of Here Tour with Nathaniel Rateliff + The Night Sweats

The February 15, 2025 show will feature Charley Crockett at 7:30 p.m.

Rateliff and his band are known for hits like "S.O.B." and "Hey Mama." They formed in 2013 after the lead man spent a decade as a folk singer.

The tour makes another stop in Washington as well. There will be a show January 23 in Red Hill at the Red Hill Auditorium with City and Colour.

You can sign up for the concert presale until Sunday night. The resale will be on Tuesday, October 22, at 10 a.m.

Tickets will then be open to the general public on Friday, October 25.

