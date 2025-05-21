The new Ballard H Mart will open June 5

The newest H Mart will officially open on June 5 in Ballard, the company announced Tuesday on social media.

The popular Asian grocery chain — founded in Queens, New York in 1982 — will add its 10th location in Washington at 951 N.W. Ballard Way and will open at 10 a.m. on June 5.

The store will feature fresh produce, Korean snacks, K-Beauty products, Artbox character goods, and other international grocery items.

H Mart opened its first store in the U District in 2017, and has continued to expand across the Seattle Metropolitan Area in locations like Bellevue, Lynnwood, and in Redmond, which opened most recently in Sept. 2023.

The new store will be in the same building as a New Seasons grocery that closed back in 2019.

The Source: Information in this story came from H Mart social media and website.

