New 'Grand Theft Auto 6' trailer published early following leaks

Rockstar Games has finally released the long-awaited trailer of "Grand Theft Auto 6."

After a decade of anticipation by all video game fans worldwide, fans finally saw the first trailer for the game after it leaked online.

The trailer was originally set for Dec. 5.

The minute-and-a-half trailer gives a snippet into the illustrious world of Vice City, a fictionalized version of Miami which was originally the setting for the developer's previous release "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City," which was released in 2002.

This upcoming next chapter of the action-adventure franchise has been the subject of much speculation since "GTA 5" was released in 2013.

In the trailer, fans were introduced to the game's female protagonist, Lucia who appears to undertake a series of crime sprees with her unnamed partner.

