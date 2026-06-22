New taxes on the table as Mayor Wilson looks to balance budget deficit

The Brief Seattle's projected budget deficit has grown to approximately $488 million over the next three years due to inflation and lower-than-expected property and sales tax revenues. To balance the budget, Mayor Wilson is exploring both spending cuts and new revenue options—such as a local capital gains tax or an expansion of the "JumpStart" payroll tax—noting that "nothing is off the table" ahead of her September budget proposal. A Downtown Seattle Association report warns that the payroll tax has already contributed to a loss of 30,000 downtown jobs since 2020, pointing out that Seattle's office property values dropped 48% while neighboring Bellevue's values rose 7%.



Seattle is facing a tough financial outlook as the city’s budget shortfall has grown larger than originally projected, with the latest deficit coming to nearly half a billion dollars over the next several years.

The budget deficit has grown about $100 million more than initial projections, now standing around $488 million over the next three years.

Only six months into the job, it is a financial challenge that Mayor Wilson inherited, but now her problem to solve.

It could serve as one of the toughest tests ahead for the mayor.

How will Katie Wilson fix Seattle's budget?

What they're saying:

"We have some really severe budget problems in the City of Seattle right now," Wilson said this month during a forum hosted by City Club and moderated by FOX 13 Seattle. "We have a large budget deficit which has been a structural deficit that goes back years."

Mayor Wilson said the city in the past used one fix, and says there are challenges ahead.

She could ask for spending cuts, but Wilson indicated that cuts alone will not be her strategy. Taxes are also on the table, including a capital gains tax. Right now, there is a statewide capital gains tax, but not a local one.

FOX 13 Seattle also asked Wilson if she plans on expanding the payroll tax, to which the mayor said nothing is off the table.

"So we are looking at options now, and it’s a very large deficit, like you said, we are looking at $175 million for next year, we are looking at new revenue options," Wilson said.

Seattle's JumpStart tax

Timeline:

Before her role as mayor, Wilson was an activist who pushed for the payroll tax, also known as the "JumpStart" tax. The Seattle City Council passed the measure in 2020, targeting large companies with employees making high salaries. In recent years, Seattle has relied heavily on the new revenue to balance its budget.

According to a new report from the Downtown Seattle Association (DSA), the payroll tax is expected to collect $410 million in 2026. However, the DSA also blames the payroll tax for job loss, comparing tax conditions in Seattle and nearby Bellevue showing a stark tale of two cities.

The DSA report states that since the JumpStart payroll tax was implemented, downtown Seattle has lost around 30,000 jobs.

Between 2023 and 2025, Seattle shed 1.3% of its jobs, while Bellevue gained 12.6%.

The report also notes a divergence in real estate values: between 2020 and 2025, Seattle's office properties declined 48% in value, while those in Bellevue rose 7%.

City officials say some of the core reasons why Seattle is in a budget deficit include inflation and tax revenue from other sources—specifically property and sales taxes—not coming in as projected.

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to the mayor’s office on Monday to ask about specifics when it comes to spending cuts and the expansion of the payroll tax.

Spokesperson Sage Wilson released this statement:

"The mayor came into office facing a difficult budget situation, with a structural deficit estimated to be about $175 million, or about 10% of the general fund. Earlier this year, the mayor asked departments to propose scenarios that include hard choices around reducing spending and finding new efficiencies while maintaining critical city services. She will be using that information as she puts her budget package together but has not proposed any kind of uniform, across-the-board cuts. The mayor and her team have been exploring many options to balance the budget and protect needed services for our residents and workers, including both spending and revenue options. She will continue to do so as she prepares a budget proposal to be released in September."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Crews battle leak at historic MV Skansonia ferry venue on Seattle's Lake Union

West Marine shuttering half of their WA locations

5 King County beaches closed due to high bacteria

Seattle Stadium top ranked for FIFA World Cup 2026 venues

Safety threats at Tacoma movie theater causes sweeping cancellations

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.