Seattle City Council passes 2026 budget with record investments in housing, homelessness

The Brief The Seattle City Council passed the 2026 budget with record investments in housing and public safety. The $8.9 billion budget includes $349 million for affordable housing and $9 million for homelessness. The budget awaits Mayor Bruce Harrell's signature, setting the stage for mayor-elect Katie Wilson.



The Seattle City Council unanimously passed the 2026 city budget on Friday, adopting record-high investments in housing, public safety and affordability.

By the numbers:

The budget includes about $8.9 billion in appropriations, with around $7 billion for services and operations, and $2 billion going toward infrastructure and improvement projects.

Of the issues outlined in the budget was affordable housing, which a record $349 million has been allocated for, along with nearly $65 million for social housing.

As for homelessness, the city will set aside $9 million to protect shelter beds at risk of federal cuts. There's a focus on expanding food access and supporting senior centers.

The city is also increasing spending on public safety, investing in Seattle Police and Fire, drug treatment options, and a plethora of community safety programs.

What's next:

The 2026 budget will now head to Mayor Bruce Harrell for signature, and will become the blueprint for mayor-elect Katie Wilson and her administration when she takes over next year.

