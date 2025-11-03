Seattle City Council approves food assistance funding

The Seattle City Council convened Monday to discuss an emergency proclamation issued by Mayor Bruce Harrell, aimed at addressing the impending loss of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for thousands of residents. The meeting, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was moved up to allow for prompt action.

The City Council decided unanimously to pass the mayor's plan during their meeting. This emergency proclamation will provide $8 million through the end of the year in food assistance programs.

What they're saying:

"It's clear that when the federal government is stepping back from supporting people, it is clear that Seattle will step up. Today's action confirms that," said Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck.

In addition to the emergency proclamation, Seattle residents are encouraged to explore other assistance programs and discounts available for utilities and repairs.

Related article

Seattle ranks as the ninth most expensive city in the United States, with high living costs posing significant challenges for many residents. More than 50,000 Seattleites depend on SNAP benefits each month to help make ends meet.

However, these benefits are at risk, prompting Mayor Harrell to declare a limited civil emergency. This declaration enables the city to access special funding to compensate for the loss of SNAP benefits, providing $4 million per month in food assistance to city-contracted food banks through the end of the year.

Information on eligibility and application processes can be found at seattle.gov/affordable.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Massive WA drug, gun trafficking group busted, 10 arrested

4 pm sunsets to return to Seattle. Here's when

ID killer Bryan Kohberger gets money while claiming he can't pay victims: prosecutors

On a hot streak: FOX 13's Aaron Levine wins 3rd straight Jeopardy episode

Family files lawsuit against Seattle following teen's death at Gas Works Park

US Navy aircraft crash in South China Sea; USS Nimitz returns to WA

Washington food banks see more traffic as SNAP benefits set to end

Seattle groups gear up to help Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.