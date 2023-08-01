Washington state launches new hit-and-run alert system

Starting Tuesday in Washington state, alerts will be sent out to the public to help catch drivers involved in a serious injury or fatal hit-and-run crash.

The new hit-and-run alert system is a program that works with state, local, trabal law enforcement agencies and the Washington State Department of Transportation to identify and find vehicles that leave a crash scene.

State legislature authorized it earlier this year.

"Last year, our state saw over 300 hit-and-run collisions resulting in serious injury or death. In many of those situations, information about the fleeing vehicle was available that, if widely disseminated, might have helped us find a dangerous driver," said Chief John R. Batiste. "We are working with our partners in law enforcement across the state and in highway safety at WSDOT to get the word out about these often devastating crimes."

The hit-and-run alert system will be activated when the following requirements are met:

The hit-and-run crash resulted in serious injury or death.

Enough descriptive information is available to assist in locating the suspect vehicle (i.e. a full or partial license plate, a description of the vehicle and any possible damage, location and direction of travel, etc.

The incident has been reported and is being investigated by a law enforcement agency.

"If you see or hear the alert and then see what you think might be the suspect vehicle, call 911 and report your location," said Batiste. "DO NOT ENGAGE with the vehicle or driver under any circumstances. Let our troopers and our fine local law enforcement officers do their jobs in safely and professionally contacting suspect vehicles," the Chief emphasized. "Let’s all do our part to keep the roadways and one another safer."

Alerts will be sent out to media, people who sign up will receive them electronically, law enforcement will post them on social media and WSDOT will put them on their electronic highway message signs and advisory radio systems if there is enough information to identify the fleeing vehicle.